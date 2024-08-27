The Green – August 27, 2024

Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for Lt. Governor Kyle Evans Gay

As part of its election coverage, Delaware Public Media is rolling out its series of Candidate Conversations, in which candidates in statewide races are asked about the same set of topics to allow voters to get to know them and compare them.

This week, we examine the campaign for Lt. Governor and two of the candidates, starting with Democrat Kyle Evans Gay who is making her first run for statewide office. She was previously elected to represent the 5th State Senate District in North Wilmington in 2020, flipping a seat held by Republicans for 40 years prior.

Democrat Kyle Evans Gay outlines her campaign for Lt. Governor Listen • 19:27

Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for Lt. Governor Debbie Harrington

We continue Delaware Public Media’s series of Candidate Conversations with more from the race for Lt. Governor, where we turn to Democrat Debbie Harrington.

Harrington is making her first run for statewide office. She previously ran for the 9th District House seat in 2018 and 2020. In 2018, she lost in a three-person Democratic primary and lost again in 2020 to incumbent Republican Kevin Hensley in the general election.

Democrat Debbie Harrington discusses her run for Lt. Governor Listen • 19:11

Races to Watch: Longtime incumbent Bill Bush challenged in 29th House District by Monica Shockley Porter

For the first time since winning the 29th House District seat in Kent County, Democratic State Rep. Bill Bush must earn his spot on the November general election ballot. Bush and Monica Shockley Porter face off for that spot in the September 10th Democratic primary.

Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee reports on the 29th House District race and where both candidates stand on key issues.