The Green – August 20, 2024

Candidate Conversations: Republican Candidate for U.S. House Donyale Hall

As part of its election coverage, Delaware Public Media is rolling out its series of Candidate Conversations, in which candidates in statewide races are asked about the same set of topics to allow voters to get to know them and compare them.

This week, we examine the campaign for U.S. House and two candidates in the race, starting with Republican Donyale Hall. She previously lost in the race for Lt. Governor in 2020 and ran for State Senate in 2018 and lost in the Republican primary for the 17th District seat.

Republican Donyale Hall outlines her candidacy for the U.S. House Listen • 16:11

Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for U.S. House Sarah McBride

We continue Delaware Public Media’s series of Candidate Conversations with more from the race for U.S. House, where we turn to Democrat Sarah McBride.

McBride was elected to the Delaware Senate in 2020, representing the Wilmington area 1st District, and won reelection unopposed in 2022. She previously served as the national press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign and during the 2016 Democratic National Convention became the first openly transgender person to address a national party convention.

Democrat Sarah McBride discusses her bid for the U.S. House Listen • 18:26

How human composting works following legalization in Delaware

Human composting officially became legal in the First State this year.

It’s a process that involves the body decomposing into soil, which is then given back to the families of the deceased. Delaware is just one of 12 states to allow it as more Americans look for environmentally friendly alternatives to conventional burial and cremation.

Earth Funeral, an organic reduction provider in Washington State, helped guide Delaware’s plans for the alternative funerary practice.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon recently spoke with CEO and co-founder of Earth Funeral Tom Harries about human composting and how it works.