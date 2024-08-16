The Green – August 16, 2024

Delaware election candidates stake out positions on environmental issues

As next month’s Delaware primary election approaches, Delaware Public Media is ramping up its coverage of the races and issues important to Delawareans.

One area we are examining is issues surrounding the First State’s environment. Offshore wind, electric vehicles, ‘forever chemicals,’ and sea-level rise are just some of the topics that candidates are being asked to address to gauge their ability to lead on environmental issues.

This week, Delaware Public Media contributor Jon Hurdle reports on his conversations with candidates up and down the ballot on where they stand on key environmental challenges the state faces.

DPM contributor Jon Hurdle reports on where state election candidates stand on key environmental issues Listen • 14:10

Races to Watch: Pair of Democrats vie for 21st House District opening

The 21st House District seat in Newark is completely up for grabs this year.

The incumbent – Republican House Minority Leader Michael Ramone – decided to run for governor and two Democrats, Frank Burns and Michael Alexander Smith, see an opportunity to flip the seat.

Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki examines the race and why Burns and Smith believe they can turn the seat blue.

DPM's Rachel Sawicki outlines the 21st House District race Listen • 10:56

The benefits of physical activity for older adults and how the University of Delaware is addressing the issue

More and more older adults are becoming less physically active.

That’s according to new data from the World Health Organization, which found that nearly 2 billion adults are at risk of disease from not engaging in enough physical activity. At the University of Delaware, the ACTIVE Lab – directed by associate professor of physical therapy Daniel White – is working to address the issue by creating practical ways to increase activity in older adults.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down with White this week to explore the effects of prolonged sedentary behavior and ways to get older adults more physically active.

DPM's Kyle McKinnon examines ways to get older adults more physically active with UD physical therapist Daniel White Listen • 12:12

History Matters: August Quarterly Social Justice Dialogue to promote discourse around social issues, democracy

Social justice has meant many things over time and while definitions may vary, common concepts include equal rights, equal opportunity, and equal treatment.

On August 20th, the Delaware Historical Society hosts a Social Justice Dialogue with Dr. Eddie S. Glaude Jr. – one the country’s most prominent scholars and authors – that aims to challenge attendees to think critically about social issues and the present and future of American democracy.

In this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined by the Delaware Historical Society’s Executive Director Ivan Henderson and Reverend Ronald Whitaker of the Historic Mother African Union Church to learn more about the Social Justice Dialogue.