The benefits of physical activity for older adults and how the University of Delaware is addressing the issue
More and more older adults are becoming less physically active.
That’s according to new data from the World Health Organization, which found that nearly 2 billion adults are at risk of disease from not engaging in enough physical activity. At the University of Delaware, the ACTIVE Lab – directed by associate professor of physical therapy Daniel White – is working to address the issue by creating practical ways to increase activity in older adults.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down with White this week to explore the effects of prolonged sedentary behavior and ways to get older adults more physically active.
