Delaware Headlines
The Green

The Green – August 13, 2024

By Delaware Public Media
Published August 13, 2024 at 9:25 AM EDT
The Green airs live at 3pm and 7pm on Friday and at 2pm on Sunday.
Delaware Public Media
Listen to the full show or individual segments.

Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for Governor Bethany Hall-Long

As part of its election coverage, Delaware Public Media is rolling out its series of Candidate Conversations, in which candidates in statewide races are asked about the same set of topics to allow voters to get to know them and compare them.

This week, we examine the campaign for governor and the three Democratic candidates in the race, starting with Bethany Hall-Long, who is finishing her second term as Lt. Governor. She previously served in the General Assembly; in the House from 2003 to 2008 and in the State Senate from 2009 until 2016.

Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long discusses her gubernatorial campaign and addresses campaign finance issues

Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for Governor Matt Meyer

Delaware Public Media’s series of Candidate Conversations focusing on the Democratic primary for governor continues with Matt Meyer.

Meyer is in his second term as New Castle County Executive, an office he first won in 2016 and was re-elected to in 2020.

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer details his run for governor

Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for Governor Collin O’Mara

We continue Delaware Public Media’s series of Candidate Conversations with more from the Democratic primary for governor, where we turn next to Collin O’Mara.

O’Mara is making his first run for office in Delaware, but previously served as DNREC Secretary under former Gov. Jack Markell.

Former DNREC Secretary Collin O’Mara outlines gubernatorial bid

