The Green – August 13, 2024

Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for Governor Bethany Hall-Long

This week, we examine the campaign for governor and the three Democratic candidates in the race, starting with Bethany Hall-Long, who is finishing her second term as Lt. Governor. She previously served in the General Assembly; in the House from 2003 to 2008 and in the State Senate from 2009 until 2016.

Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for Governor Matt Meyer

Delaware Public Media’s series of Candidate Conversations focusing on the Democratic primary for governor continues with Matt Meyer.

Meyer is in his second term as New Castle County Executive, an office he first won in 2016 and was re-elected to in 2020.

Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for Governor Collin O’Mara

We continue Delaware Public Media’s series of Candidate Conversations with more from the Democratic primary for governor, where we turn next to Collin O’Mara.

O’Mara is making his first run for office in Delaware, but previously served as DNREC Secretary under former Gov. Jack Markell.