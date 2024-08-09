© 2024 Delaware Public Media
The Green – August 9, 2024

By Delaware Public Media
Published August 9, 2024 at 9:44 AM EDT
The Green airs live at 3pm and 7pm on Friday and at 2pm on Sunday.
Listen to the full show or individual segments.

Candidate Conversations: GOP Candidate for Governor Mike Ramone

As part of its election coverage, Delaware Public Media is rolling out its series of Candidate Conversations, in which candidates in statewide races are asked about the same set of topics to allow voters to get to know them and compare them.

This week, we examine the campaign for governor and the three Republican candidates in the race, starting with House Minority Leader Mike Ramone (R-Pike Creek) who has served in the General Assembly since 2008 and is now making his first run for statewide office.

Candidate Conversations: GOP Candidate for Governor Jerry Price

Delaware Public Media’s series of Candidate Conversations focusing on the GOP primary for governor continues with Jerry Price.

Price is making his first run for public office and is a retired New York City police officer who moved to Delaware two decades ago.

Candidate Conversations: GOP Candidate for Governor Bobby Williamson

We continue Delaware Public Media’s series of Candidate Conversations with more from the GOP primary for governor, where we turn next to Bobby Williamson.

Williamson is a self-described small businessman and is making his first run for political office.

