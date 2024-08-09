The Green – August 9, 2024

Candidate Conversations: GOP Candidate for Governor Mike Ramone

As part of its election coverage, Delaware Public Media is rolling out its series of Candidate Conversations, in which candidates in statewide races are asked about the same set of topics to allow voters to get to know them and compare them.

This week, we examine the campaign for governor and the three Republican candidates in the race, starting with House Minority Leader Mike Ramone (R-Pike Creek) who has served in the General Assembly since 2008 and is now making his first run for statewide office.

State Rep. Mike Ramone outlines his gubernatorial campaign and plans to flip Delaware's one-party rule Listen • 21:42

Candidate Conversations: GOP Candidate for Governor Jerry Price

Delaware Public Media’s series of Candidate Conversations focusing on the GOP primary for governor continues with Jerry Price.

Price is making his first run for public office and is a retired New York City police officer who moved to Delaware two decades ago.

Retired police officer Jerry Price discusses his bid for governor Listen • 13:56

Candidate Conversations: GOP Candidate for Governor Bobby Williamson

We continue Delaware Public Media’s series of Candidate Conversations with more from the GOP primary for governor, where we turn next to Bobby Williamson.

Williamson is a self-described small businessman and is making his first run for political office.