Making sense of the air quality index and how to protect yourself from wildfire smoke in Delaware

By Kyle McKinnon
Published August 2, 2024 at 7:58 AM EDT
Smoky haze from past wildfires in the western part of the U.S. obscures the Delaware sky.
Smoky haze from past wildfires in the western part of the U.S. obscures the Delaware sky.

Wildfires burning out west recently brought smoke and haze to the First State.

It’s the latest instance in what’s becoming a growing regional trend with prolonged poor air quality stemming from wildfires in the western part of the U.S. or wildfires in Canada.

This week, Delaware Public Media Kyle McKinnon talks with Angela Marconi – the Director of the Division of Air Quality for DNREC – about how to make sense of the Air Quality Index and ways to protect yourself from lingering wildfire smoke.

DPM's Kyle McKinnon talks with DNREC Division of Air Quality head Angela Marconi about the AQI and wildfire smoke protection

Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
