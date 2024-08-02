Making sense of the air quality index and how to protect yourself from wildfire smoke in Delaware
Wildfires burning out west recently brought smoke and haze to the First State.
It’s the latest instance in what’s becoming a growing regional trend with prolonged poor air quality stemming from wildfires in the western part of the U.S. or wildfires in Canada.
This week, Delaware Public Media Kyle McKinnon talks with Angela Marconi – the Director of the Division of Air Quality for DNREC – about how to make sense of the Air Quality Index and ways to protect yourself from lingering wildfire smoke.
