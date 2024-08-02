Arts Playlist: ‘Frank Stewart's Nexus’ at the Brandywine Museum of Art
Longtime New York-based photographer Frank Stewart – best known for photographing prominent Jazz musicians – has a new exhibition at the Brandywine Museum of Art.
“Frank Stewart's Nexus: An American Photographer's Journey, 1960s to the Present” features 100 black-and-white and color photographs that trace Stewart's travels across the globe and his approach to capturing Black life and a range of diverse cultures.
In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon explores “Frank Stewart's Nexus” with Brandywine Senior Curator Amanda Burdan.
Brandywine curator Amanda Burdan explores the 'Frank Stewart's Nexus' exhibit with DPM's Kyle McKinnon
Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.