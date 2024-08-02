© 2024 Delaware Public Media
A More Just Delaware podcast: Lenape Tribe recognition in the First State

By Tom Byrne
Published August 2, 2024 at 7:55 AM EDT
The sixth episode of A More Just Delaware features Dennis Coker, Principal Chief of the Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware.
Delaware Humanities
This week, The Green brings you the latest episode of Delaware Humanities’ podcast A More Just Delaware. The podcast examines pivotal moments and legislation related to hate, prejudice, and the fight for equal rights in Delaware.

In this sixth and final episode, Dennis Coker, Principal Chief of the Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware, discusses legislation passed in 2016 formally recognizing the Lenape Tribe of Delaware, why state recognition was necessary, and its impact.

