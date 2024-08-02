A More Just Delaware podcast: Lenape Tribe recognition in the First State
This week, The Green brings you the latest episode of Delaware Humanities’ podcast A More Just Delaware. The podcast examines pivotal moments and legislation related to hate, prejudice, and the fight for equal rights in Delaware.
In this sixth and final episode, Dennis Coker, Principal Chief of the Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware, discusses legislation passed in 2016 formally recognizing the Lenape Tribe of Delaware, why state recognition was necessary, and its impact.
