What to know about the Box Tree Moth and preventing invasive insects from spreading in Delaware

By Joe Irizarry,
Kyle McKinnon
Published July 26, 2024 at 12:02 PM EDT
The Box Tree Moth is a highly destructive invasive insect and an unexpected find in Delaware.
United States Department of Agriculture
The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service reported the discovery of the Box Tree Moth recently at a Kent County home.

The Box Tree Moth – typically found in New York, Michigan, and Massachusetts – is an unexpected find in Delaware. If left unchecked, it can quickly destroy and potentially kill plants.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry caught up with Brian Kunkel – Cooperative Extension Specialist of Ornamentals Integrated Pest Management at the University of Delaware – to learn more about the Box Tree Moth and how to help prevent the invasive pest from spreading throughout the state.

UD's Brian Kunkel breaks down the Box Tree Moth and invasive pest prevention with DPM's Joe Irizarry

Contact Delaware Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners at the Garden Helpline to report a suspected find and learn what pest management tools are available:

