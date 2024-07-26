What to know about the Box Tree Moth and preventing invasive insects from spreading in Delaware
The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service reported the discovery of the Box Tree Moth recently at a Kent County home.
The Box Tree Moth – typically found in New York, Michigan, and Massachusetts – is an unexpected find in Delaware. If left unchecked, it can quickly destroy and potentially kill plants.
Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry caught up with Brian Kunkel – Cooperative Extension Specialist of Ornamentals Integrated Pest Management at the University of Delaware – to learn more about the Box Tree Moth and how to help prevent the invasive pest from spreading throughout the state.
UD's Brian Kunkel breaks down the Box Tree Moth and invasive pest prevention with DPM's Joe Irizarry
Contact Delaware Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners at the Garden Helpline to report a suspected find and learn what pest management tools are available:
- New Castle County: 302-831-8862
- Kent County: 302-730-4000
- Sussex County: 302-831-3389