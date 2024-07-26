The Green – July 26, 2024

New law offers Delaware’s medical marijuana dispensaries a fast-track to begin selling recreational cannabis

Gov. John Carney signed several marijuana bills into law last week, paving the way for existing medical marijuana businesses in Delaware to start recreational sales on an expedited basis.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Petrowich talks with Adam Goers – Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs for The Cannabist Company, which currently operates three medical dispensaries in the First State – about the prospect of medical marijuana providers soon being able to sell recreationally to customers.

DPM's Sarah Petrowich talks with The Cannabist Company's Adam Goers about the prospect of a recreational marijuana market in Delaware Listen • 14:12

What to know about the Box Tree Moth and preventing invasive insects from spreading in Delaware

The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service reported the discovery of the Box Tree Moth recently at a Kent County home.

The Box Tree Moth – typically found in New York, Michigan, and Massachusetts – is an unexpected find in Delaware. If left unchecked, it can quickly destroy and potentially kill plants.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry caught up with Brian Kunkel – Cooperative Extension Specialist of Ornamentals Integrated Pest Management at the University of Delaware – to learn more about the Box Tree Moth and how to help prevent the invasive pest from spreading throughout the state.

UD's Brian Kunkel breaks down the Box Tree Moth and invasive pest prevention with DPM's Joe Irizarry Listen • 12:42

Arts Playlist: ‘Circle of Truth’ at the Biggs Museum of American Art

The question ‘What is truth?’ is no longer simply a philosophical debate; it’s an increasingly daily ask in a polarized society that consistently grapples with questions about the nature of truth.

In that spirit, the Biggs Museum of American Art is rolling out the new exhibition ‘Circle of Truth: 49 Paintings Ending with Ed Ruscha,’ which unpacks the concept of truth and how our perceptions, biases, and interpretations shape our understanding of reality.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined by Biggs curator Laura Fravel to explore the ‘Circle of Truth.’

Biggs Museum of American Art curator Laura Fravel previews the ‘Circle of Truth exhibit with DPM's Kyle McKinnon Listen • 12:27

Enlighten Me: How a Smyrna couple is trying to bring an ossuary to the First State

Human bodies donated to science are used in various ways for research, education, and medical testing. Most remains will be cremated after they have been used, and either scattered or returned to their next of kin. But some end up shoved away, abandoned by the institution, and forgotten.

Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki visits one Smyrna couple’s home to learn how they are ‘rescuing’ skeletons and giving life back to the dead.