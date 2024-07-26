Arts Playlist: ‘Circle of Truth’ at the Biggs Museum of American Art
The question ‘What is truth?’ is no longer simply a philosophical debate; it’s an increasingly daily ask in a polarized society that consistently grapples with questions about the nature of truth.
In that spirit, the Biggs Museum of American Art is rolling out the new exhibition ‘Circle of Truth: 49 Paintings Ending with Ed Ruscha,’ which unpacks the concept of truth and how our perceptions, biases, and interpretations shape our understanding of reality.
In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined by Biggs curator Laura Fravel to explore the ‘Circle of Truth.’
Biggs Museum of American Art curator Laura Fravel previews the ‘Circle of Truth exhibit with DPM's Kyle McKinnon
