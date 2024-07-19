The Green – July 19, 2024

Local professor discusses President Biden’s executive order honoring the legacy of women’s history

President Biden signed an executive order back in March aimed at bolstering the National Park Service’s recognition of women’s history, calling for increased representation in national parks across the country to honor the legacy and contributions of women and girls.

Alison Parker, who has studied women’s history for decades and is Chair of the Department of History and Professor of American History at the University of Delaware, was invited to the White House recently for its announcement of that national initiative.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon caught up with Parker to learn more about her White House visit and work in increasing the recognition of women’s history.

DPM's Kyle McKinnon chats with UD history professor Alison Parker about improving the recognition of women’s history Listen • 13:07

New NPR podcast ‘Tested’ addresses sex testing in elite sports ahead of Olympic Games

The rules surrounding gender verification in women's sports have been discussed, debated, and scrutinized for decades, but maybe no more so than in recent years.

Specifically, the issue of testosterone in women athletes, whether the athlete is transgender, or someone who has developed in a way that causes her to naturally produce atypical levels of the hormone; the question is whether higher testosterone levels, however they are achieved, give a female athlete an unfair advantage.

In the new NPR and CBC podcast series Tested: A Surprising History of Women’s Sports, host and science journalist Rose Eveleth traces the century-long history of sex testing in elite sports through the eyes of athletes, historians, scientists, and doctors.

In the lead-up to the 2024 Olympic Games, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down with Eveleth for a closer look at the issue and how Tested explores a question that goes far beyond sports: What’s fair? And who decides?

Science journalist Rose Eveleth explores sex testing in elite sports and her new podcast 'Tested' with DPM's Kyle McKinnon Listen • 12:18

History Matters: De Vries Monument in Lewes getting a much-needed makeover

Centuries ago in 1631, a group of Dutch settlers landed and built their home in what later became the town of Lewes, Delaware.

Without those settlers, the Delaware we know today would likely be a part of Maryland or Pennsylvania. In Lewes, the De Vries Monument honoring the Dutch colony and their settlement is finally getting a much-needed makeover.

In this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Lewes Historical Society archivist Denise Clemons about the history of the De Vries Monument and its renovation.

DPM's Kyle McKinnon talks with Lewes Historical Society's Denise Clemons about the De Vries Monument and its renovation Listen • 10:25

Enlighten Me: More campus stories from student journalists at the University of Delaware

This week, The Green pays another visit to the University of Delaware to highlight work from student journalists.

On this edition of Enlighten Me, we feature two pieces produced by UD Communications students for a class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Journalism Program, and one of the founders of Delaware Public Media.