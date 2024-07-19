Local professor discusses President Biden’s executive order honoring the legacy of women’s history
President Biden signed an executive order back in March aimed at bolstering the National Park Service’s recognition of women’s history, calling for increased representation in national parks across the country to honor the legacy and contributions of women and girls.
Alison Parker, who has studied women’s history for decades and is Chair of the Department of History and Professor of American History at the University of Delaware, was invited to the White House recently for its announcement of that national initiative.
This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon caught up with Parker to learn more about her White House visit and work in increasing the recognition of women’s history.
DPM's Kyle McKinnon chats with UD history professor Alison Parker about improving the recognition of women’s history