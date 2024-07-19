© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Culture, Lifestyle & Sports
The Green

History Matters: De Vries Monument in Lewes getting a much-needed makeover

By Kyle McKinnon
Published July 19, 2024 at 11:10 AM EDT
The new design plans for the De Vries Monument in Lewes.
Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs
The new design plans for the De Vries Monument in Lewes.

Centuries ago in 1631, a group of Dutch settlers landed and built their home in what later became the town of Lewes, Delaware.

Without those settlers, the Delaware we know today would likely be a part of Maryland or Pennsylvania. In Lewes, the De Vries Monument honoring the Dutch colony and their settlement is finally getting a much-needed makeover.

In this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Lewes Historical Society archivist Denise Clemons about the history of the De Vries Monument and its renovation.

DPM's Kyle McKinnon talks with Lewes Historical Society's Denise Clemons about the De Vries Monument and its renovation

The Green
Stay Connected
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon