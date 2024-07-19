History Matters: De Vries Monument in Lewes getting a much-needed makeover
Centuries ago in 1631, a group of Dutch settlers landed and built their home in what later became the town of Lewes, Delaware.
Without those settlers, the Delaware we know today would likely be a part of Maryland or Pennsylvania. In Lewes, the De Vries Monument honoring the Dutch colony and their settlement is finally getting a much-needed makeover.
In this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Lewes Historical Society archivist Denise Clemons about the history of the De Vries Monument and its renovation.
DPM's Kyle McKinnon talks with Lewes Historical Society's Denise Clemons about the De Vries Monument and its renovation