The Green – July 12, 2024

A More Just Delaware podcast: Paid family and medical leave in the First State

This week, The Green brings you the latest episode of Delaware Humanities’ podcast A More Just Delaware. The podcast examines pivotal moments and legislation related to hate, prejudice, and the fight for equal rights in Delaware.

In this fifth episode, State Senator Sarah McBride discusses paid family and medical leave legislation passed and signed in Delaware in 2022, the work to pass it, and its anticipated impact.

State Sen. Sarah McBride discusses paid family and medical leave legislation on the fifth episode of A More Just Delaware Listen • 27:41

History Matters: Laura Earls discusses new role as director of the Read House & Gardens

The Delaware Historical Society has a new head of the Read House & Gardens in New Castle.

Laura Earls – a longtime museum professional and historian of early American gender and material culture – took over guiding the Read House roughly three months ago. She’s already helped put together the one-night-only 'Read House Dozen' exhibit and has plans for a large revitalization of the garden.

For this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down with Earls to learn more about her role and what she hopes to bring to the Read House.

DPM's Kyle McKinnon talks with Laura Earls about being named the director of the Read House & Gardens Listen • 12:27

Enlighten Me: Campus stories from UD student journalists

This week, The Green visits the University of Delaware to highlight work from student journalists.

On this edition of Enlighten Me, we feature three pieces produced by UD Communications students for a class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Journalism Program, and one of the founders of Delaware Public Media.