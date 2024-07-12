© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Culture, Lifestyle & Sports
The Green

History Matters: Laura Earls discusses new role as director of the Read House & Gardens

By Kyle McKinnon
Published July 12, 2024 at 9:25 AM EDT
The Read House & Gardens in New Castle has a new director in Laura Earls.
Read House & Gardens
The Read House & Gardens in New Castle has a new director in Laura Earls.

The Delaware Historical Society has a new head of the Read House & Gardens in New Castle.

Laura Earls – a longtime museum professional and historian of early American gender and material culture – took over guiding the Read House roughly three months ago. She’s already helped put together the one-night-only 'Read House Dozen' exhibit and has plans for a large revitalization of the garden.

For this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down with Earls to learn more about her role and what she hopes to bring to the Read House.

DPM's Kyle McKinnon talks with Laura Earls about being named the director of the Read House & Gardens

Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
