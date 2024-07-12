History Matters: Laura Earls discusses new role as director of the Read House & Gardens
The Delaware Historical Society has a new head of the Read House & Gardens in New Castle.
Laura Earls – a longtime museum professional and historian of early American gender and material culture – took over guiding the Read House roughly three months ago. She’s already helped put together the one-night-only 'Read House Dozen' exhibit and has plans for a large revitalization of the garden.
For this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down with Earls to learn more about her role and what she hopes to bring to the Read House.
DPM's Kyle McKinnon talks with Laura Earls about being named the director of the Read House & Gardens