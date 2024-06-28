What to know and how to prepare for hurricane season in Delaware
The Atlantic hurricane season officially began this month.
Although Delaware has historically avoided direct hits, record-breaking warmth in the Atlantic Ocean and higher surface temperatures are increasing the likelihood of hurricanes or other major storms impacting the state.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon recently spoke with Mike Lee – a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey – about the First State’s hurricane forecast this year and how Delaweareans can prepare.
