Science, Health, Tech
The Green

What to know and how to prepare for hurricane season in Delaware

By Kyle McKinnon
Published June 28, 2024 at 8:05 AM EDT
Record-breaking ocean warmth and higher surface temperatures increase the odds that Delaware will experience a hurricane or a major storm.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
The Atlantic hurricane season officially began this month.

Although Delaware has historically avoided direct hits, record-breaking warmth in the Atlantic Ocean and higher surface temperatures are increasing the likelihood of hurricanes or other major storms impacting the state.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon recently spoke with Mike Lee – a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey – about the First State’s hurricane forecast this year and how Delaweareans can prepare.

The Green
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
