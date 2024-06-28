The Green – June 28, 2024

Ivyside Farmhouse in Brandywine Hundred could see new life

New Castle County appears poised to halt the demolition by neglect of another historic building in one of its parks.

Recently, the Jester Farmhouse in Brandywine Hundred saw its transformation into a home for a community art program completed. Now, it appears the historic Ivyside Farmhouse could get a makeover following a similar model.

Contributor Larry Nagengast reports this week on Ivyside’s history and the plans for its new lease on life.

Contributor Larry Nagengast reports on Ivyside Farmhouse's history and plans for its new lease on life Listen • 11:11

What to know and how to prepare for hurricane season in Delaware

The Atlantic hurricane season officially began this month.

Although Delaware has historically avoided direct hits, record-breaking warmth in the Atlantic Ocean and higher surface temperatures are increasing the likelihood of hurricanes or other major storms impacting the state.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon recently spoke with Mike Lee – a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey – about the First State’s hurricane forecast this year and how Delaweareans can prepare.

DPM's Kyle McKinnon examines the state's hurricane forecast this year with meteorologist Mike Lee Listen • 11:55

ChristianaCare is first in state to offer ultrasound treatment for essential and Parkinson's tremor

ChristianaCare is the first health care provider in Delaware to offer an FDA-approved focused ultrasound treatment for people suffering from essential tremor and Parkinson’s disease.

A better alternative for patients who aren’t responding well to traditional methods, this new treatment, called MR-guided focused ultrasound, uses sound wave energy to remove areas of brain tissue that are the source of the tremor.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry sat down with Dr. Justin Martello – Director of the Parkinson’s and Movement Disorders Programs, and Focused Ultrasound Program at ChristianaCare – to learn more about the ultrasound treatment.

ChristianaCare Dr. Justin Martello discusses a new ultrasound treatment for people suffering from debilitating tremors with DPM's Joe Irizarry Listen • 13:11

Arts Playlist: The Grand undergoes restoration of its facade

Roughly 50 years ago, The Grand Opera House in Wilmington received its first significant restoration.

This year, The Grand is again undergoing another restoration and redoing its facade.

For this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by The Grand's Executive Director Francis 'Skip' Pennella, Director of Sales and Marketing Dan Palmieri, and Director Of Operations Julia Dougherty for a closer look at the restoration efforts.