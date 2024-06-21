The Green – June 21, 2024

A Delaware Bayshore community wrestles with whether to protect horseshoe crabs

Contributor Jon Hurdle recently examined questions about the harvesting of horseshoe crabs last year during their annual spawning season – specifically in Kitts Hummock where several conservationists said harvesters violated state rules in a town that touts itself as a horseshoe crab sanctuary.

With the 2024 spawning season underway, Hurdle visited Kitts Hummock last week to see what’s happening this year and how harvesting there could be affecting the horseshoe crab population and spawning shorebirds that rely on their eggs for food.

Contributor Jon Hurdle reports on horseshoe crab harvesting at Kitts Hummock and its impact Listen • 13:12

What to expect from Delaware’s new Highway Safety Unit

Summer officially begins this week and that means one of the busiest travel periods of the year is here as people hit the road for vacations.

In Delaware, the state police have created a new Highway Safety Unit in an effort to cut down on car accidents and incidents and to educate the public on driving safety.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon recently spoke with Sgt. Lloyd McCann and Master Corporal Lewis Briggs with the state police about the Highway Safety Unit and how it plans to make First State roadways safer.

DPM's Kyle McKinnon talks with Sgt. Lloyd McCann and Master Corporal Lewis Briggs about the Highway Safety Unit Listen • 12:12

Arts Playlist: University of Delaware expanding its performance arts education

For the first time, the University of Delaware is combining theater and dance minors into one unit supported by its professional theater company, the Resident Ensemble Players.

The change ensures students have a high-quality performing arts experience at a time when art programs at various schools across the country are being downsized and independent art institutions – like Philadelphia's University of the Arts – shut down.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Steve Tague – UD’s Interim Producing Artistic Director of the Resident Ensemble Players – joins Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel to chat about the school’s performance arts education expansion.

UD’s Steve Tague discusses the school’s performance arts education expansion with DPM's Karl Lengel Listen • 10:12

History Matters: Local author explores early years of the Air National Guard

The Air National Guard we know today, a crucial reserve sector of the U.S. Air Force, used to be known as nothing more than a ‘flying club’ for World War II veterans.

That was back during its early years in the mid-20th century, and in his new book “The Air National Guard,” Delaware Air National Guard and U.S. Air Force veteran Brigadier General Kennard Wiggins Jr. chronicles how the Guard evolved into an operational force during the Korean War and the so-called ‘Jet Age.’

In this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down with Brigadier General Wiggins to learn more about the Air National Guard’s transformative years.