© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts
The Green

Arts Playlist: University of Delaware expanding its performance arts education

By Karl Lengel,
Kyle McKinnon
Published June 21, 2024 at 9:28 AM EDT
Performance arts education is expanding at the University of Delaware.
Delaware Public Media
Performance arts education is expanding at the University of Delaware.

For the first time, the University of Delaware is combining theater and dance minors into one unit supported by its professional theater company, the Resident Ensemble Players.

The change ensures students have a high-quality performing arts experience at a time when art programs at various schools across the country are being downsized and independent art institutions – like Philadelphia's University of the Arts – shut down.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Steve Tague – UD’s Interim Producing Artistic Director of the Resident Ensemble Players – joins Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel to chat about the school’s performance arts education expansion.

UD’s Steve Tague discusses the school’s performance arts education expansion with DPM's Karl Lengel

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Green
Stay Connected
Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has worked in the lively arts as an actor, announcer, manager, director, administrator and teacher. In broadcast, he has accumulated three decades of on-air experience, most recently in New Orleans as WWNO’s anchor for NPR’s “All Things Considered” and a host for the broadcast/podcast “Louisiana Considered”.
See stories by Karl Lengel
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon