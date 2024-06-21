Arts Playlist: University of Delaware expanding its performance arts education
For the first time, the University of Delaware is combining theater and dance minors into one unit supported by its professional theater company, the Resident Ensemble Players.
The change ensures students have a high-quality performing arts experience at a time when art programs at various schools across the country are being downsized and independent art institutions – like Philadelphia's University of the Arts – shut down.
In this edition of Arts Playlist, Steve Tague – UD’s Interim Producing Artistic Director of the Resident Ensemble Players – joins Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel to chat about the school’s performance arts education expansion.
UD’s Steve Tague discusses the school’s performance arts education expansion with DPM's Karl Lengel
