© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Culture, Lifestyle & Sports
The Green

UD study finds depictions of fatherhood in children's literature are stagnant, underexplored

By Kyle McKinnon
Published June 14, 2024 at 8:43 AM EDT
The expectations, responsibilities, and role of the dad have evolved, but the portrayal of fatherhood in children’s literature hasn’t changed.
Stock Up
The expectations, responsibilities, and role of the dad have evolved, but the portrayal of fatherhood in children’s literature hasn’t changed.

Children’s literature has always held a mirror to society. As social norms change and culture evolves, so do the themes and characters in kids’ books.

Yet, the role of the father figure, while pivotal, has largely remained narrow and stagnant, according to a new study from the University of Delaware.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with the study’s co-author Bill Lewis – a professor in UD’s School of Education – about his findings and the evolution of father figures in children’s literature.

DPM's Kyle McKinnon talks with UD professor Bill Lewis about depictions of fatherhood in children's literature

The Green
Stay Connected
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon