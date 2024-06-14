UD study finds depictions of fatherhood in children's literature are stagnant, underexplored
Children’s literature has always held a mirror to society. As social norms change and culture evolves, so do the themes and characters in kids’ books.
Yet, the role of the father figure, while pivotal, has largely remained narrow and stagnant, according to a new study from the University of Delaware.
This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with the study’s co-author Bill Lewis – a professor in UD’s School of Education – about his findings and the evolution of father figures in children’s literature.
