The Green – June 14, 2024

UD study finds depictions of fatherhood in children's literature are stagnant, underexplored

Children’s literature has always held a mirror to society. As social norms change and culture evolves, so do the themes and characters in kids’ books.

Yet, the role of the father figure, while pivotal, has largely remained narrow and stagnant, according to a new study from the University of Delaware.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with the study’s co-author Bill Lewis – a professor in UD’s School of Education – about his findings and the evolution of father figures in children’s literature.

Author James Sears discusses new book 'Queering Rehoboth Beach'

Delaware trails only Hawaii as the highest state per capita for gay and lesbian households, and much of that number is thanks to Rehoboth Beach, which ranks as the fourth ‘small city’ in the country for same-sex couples.

Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki caught up with historian and author James Sears this week to discuss his new book “Queering Rehoboth Beach: Beyond the Boardwalk,” which chronicles how a town with Methodist roots transformed into an attraction for queer residents and tourists.

Arts Playlist: ‘Paintings from the Collection’ at the Delaware Art Museum

The Delaware Art Museum recently unveiled its latest exhibition ‘Paintings from the Collection,’ showcasing diverse abstract works, landscapes, and eclectic styles.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by the Delaware Art Museum’s Head Curator Margaret Winslow for more on ‘Paintings from the Collection.’

History Matters: The life and legacy of Delaware-born Absalom Jones, America's first Black Episcopal priest

Despite not being as well known as other leaders of his time, Absalom Jones’ legacy is still felt today.

Born into slavery in 18th-century Delaware at a time when slavery was being debated as immoral and undemocratic, Jones would go on to become America’s first Black Episcopal priest and founder of both the first Black Episcopal congregation and the first ‘Free African Society.’

In this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down with Philadelphia-based writer and educator Amy Jane Cohen for a closer look at Jones’ life and lasting influence ahead of Juneteenth.