Author James Sears discusses new book 'Queering Rehoboth Beach'

By Rachel Sawicki
Published June 14, 2024 at 8:42 AM EDT
Delaware trails only Hawaii as the highest state per capita for gay and lesbian households, and much of that number is thanks to Rehoboth Beach, which ranks as the fourth ‘small city’ in the country for same-sex couples.

Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki caught up with historian and author James Sears this week to discuss his new book “Queering Rehoboth Beach: Beyond the Boardwalk,” which chronicles how a town with Methodist roots transformed into an attraction for queer residents and tourists.

Author James Sears discusses his new book 'Queering Rehoboth' with DPM's Rachel Sawicki

Rachel Sawicki
Rachel Sawicki was born and raised in Camden, Delaware and attended the Caesar Rodney School District. They graduated from the University of Delaware in 2021 with a double degree in Communications and English and as a leader in the Student Television Network, WVUD and The Review.
