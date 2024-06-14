Author James Sears discusses new book 'Queering Rehoboth Beach'
Delaware trails only Hawaii as the highest state per capita for gay and lesbian households, and much of that number is thanks to Rehoboth Beach, which ranks as the fourth ‘small city’ in the country for same-sex couples.
Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki caught up with historian and author James Sears this week to discuss his new book “Queering Rehoboth Beach: Beyond the Boardwalk,” which chronicles how a town with Methodist roots transformed into an attraction for queer residents and tourists.
