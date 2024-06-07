The Green – June 7, 2024

Laurel tackles its affordable housing crisis with new project

Delaware, like most places across the nation, faces a serious affordable housing crisis. It’s a complex issue that takes on many forms, including the lack of affordable workforce housing.

Contributor Jon Hurdle traveled to Laurel this week to take a closer look at a project there that hopes to offer one possible model to address the need for affordable housing.

Contributor Jon Hurdle reports on the Town of Laurel's new affordable housing project Listen • 12:12

Chef Matt Kern of One Coastal discusses being Delaware’s first-ever James Beard finalist

A Delaware chef is named a ‘best chef’ finalist for the first time in the James Beard Awards' 34-year history. A James Beard Award is the most prestigious honor in the American restaurant world.

So it’s a big deal that Matt Kern – the chef and co-owner of One Coastal in Fenwick Island – is the only First State chef ever to be named a Beard finalist in any culinary category.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down with Kern ahead of the James Beard Awards ceremony on June 10th to talk about the finalist nod and One Coastal.

DPM's Kyle McKinnon talks with Matt Kern about being the first-ever Delaware chef to be named a James Beard Awards finalist Listen • 12:11

A More Just Delaware podcast: Marriage equality in the First State

This week, The Green brings you the latest episode of Delaware Humanities’ podcast A More Just Delaware. The podcast examines pivotal moments and legislation related to hate, prejudice, and the fight for equal rights in Delaware.

In this fourth episode, former State Senator Karen Peterson discusses marriage equality legislation signed in Delaware in 2013, the work to pass it, and its impact.