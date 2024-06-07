Chef Matt Kern of One Coastal discusses being Delaware’s first-ever James Beard finalist
A Delaware chef is named a ‘best chef’ finalist for the first time in the James Beard Awards' 34-year history. A James Beard Award is the most prestigious honor in the American restaurant world.
So it’s a big deal that Matt Kern – the chef and co-owner of One Coastal in Fenwick Island – is the only First State chef ever to be named a Beard finalist in any culinary category.
This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down with Kern ahead of the James Beard Awards ceremony on June 10th to talk about the finalist nod and One Coastal.
