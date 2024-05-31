The Green – May 31, 2024

Examining policy protections for transgender and gender nonconforming students in Delaware schools

Only two of Delaware’s 19 school districts have a formal policy outlining protections for transgender and gender nonconforming students – ensuring their preferred names and pronouns are used by all other students and staff, and allowing students to use the bathrooms and locker rooms and play on sports teams that align with their gender identity.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki explores the need for these policies and how the districts have created them.

DPM's Rachel Sawicki reports on policy protections for transgender and gender nonconforming school students Listen • 13:12

Experts see need to build on essential support services with housing

Earlier this month, contributor Larry Nagengast reported on The Creative Vision Factory; specifically the circumstances that were causing a program that helps those facing homelessness, mental health issues, and addiction to leave its Wilmington home.

Nagengast returns to complete the series with a look at how housing is critical to building on programs like The Creative Vision Factory that provide services to deal with these issues.

Contributor Larry Nagengast examines solutions to better serve those in need of essential support services Listen • 12:26

Arts Playlist: ‘In Shadows’ Embrace’ at the Brandywine Museum of Art

A Philadelphia-based artist and teacher of more than seven decades has a new exhibition at the Brandywine Museum of Art.

Peter Paone’s “In Shadows’ Embrace” showcases a selection of 22 prints he recently gifted to the Brandywine, drawing on themes of faith and isolation.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by Paone and Brandywine curator Audrey Lewis to learn more about the exhibit and Paone’s work.

Artist Peter Paone and Brandywine curator Audrey Lewis preview 'In Shadows’ Embrace' with DPM's Karl Lengel Listen • 10:56

History Matters: How Delaware is celebrating the bicentennial of Lafayette’s tour of America

Two hundred years ago in 1824, the Marquis de Lafayette, one of the heroes in America’s fight for independence during the Revolutionary War, began a 13-month “Guest of the Nation” tour of all of the then 24 states, including Delaware.

To commemorate the bicentennial of Lafayette’s return to America, hundreds of events have been planned across the U.S. and in France to celebrate and educate the public about both Lafayette and France’s role in our war for independence.

For this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon caught up with historian Kim Burdick – Resident Site Manager for the Historic Hale-Byrnes House – for a chat about Lafayette’s return.