© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts
The Green

Arts Playlist: ‘In Shadows’ Embrace’ at the Brandywine Museum of Art

By Karl Lengel,
Kyle McKinnon
Published May 31, 2024 at 10:26 AM EDT
Philadelphia-based artist and teacher Peter Paone's new exhibit “In Shadows’ Embrace” is on display at the Brandywine Museum of Art.
Kyle McKinnon
/
Delaware Public Media
Philadelphia-based artist and teacher Peter Paone's new exhibit “In Shadows’ Embrace” is on display at the Brandywine Museum of Art.

A Philadelphia-based artist and teacher of more than seven decades has a new exhibition at the Brandywine Museum of Art.

Peter Paone’s “In Shadows’ Embrace” showcases a selection of 22 prints he recently gifted to the Brandywine, drawing on themes of faith and isolation.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by Paone and Brandywine curator Audrey Lewis to learn more about the exhibit and Paone’s work.

Artist Peter Paone and Brandywine curator Audrey Lewis preview 'In Shadows’ Embrace' with DPM's Karl Lengel

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Green
Stay Connected
Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has worked in the lively arts as an actor, announcer, manager, director, administrator and teacher. In broadcast, he has accumulated three decades of on-air experience, most recently in New Orleans as WWNO’s anchor for NPR’s “All Things Considered” and a host for the broadcast/podcast “Louisiana Considered”.
See stories by Karl Lengel
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon