Arts Playlist: ‘In Shadows’ Embrace’ at the Brandywine Museum of Art
A Philadelphia-based artist and teacher of more than seven decades has a new exhibition at the Brandywine Museum of Art.
Peter Paone’s “In Shadows’ Embrace” showcases a selection of 22 prints he recently gifted to the Brandywine, drawing on themes of faith and isolation.
In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by Paone and Brandywine curator Audrey Lewis to learn more about the exhibit and Paone’s work.
Artist Peter Paone and Brandywine curator Audrey Lewis preview 'In Shadows’ Embrace' with DPM's Karl Lengel
Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.