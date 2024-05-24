The Green – May 24, 2024

Delaware improving pay for teachers and school support staff, except IT professionals

If you talk about how to improve education in the First State, one topic you’ll surely hear about is better pay for teachers and other support staff working on the frontlines in schools.

Delaware is making strides in this area, most recently through the work of the Public Education Compensation Committee and the recommendations it delivered to Gov. John Carney and the General Assembly. However, as Carney and lawmakers move to enact those recommendations, one group may be left behind, at least for now: IT specialists.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Petrowich examines IT funding for First State schools and how it's being addressed.

Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Petrowich reports on IT funding for First State schools Listen • 11:41

New UD study finds high schools struggle to support aspirations of Black and Latino boys

What comes next after high school? For many students, the answer is college. But for others, the answer isn’t so clear, especially those in low-income Black and Latino communities that face barriers in picturing and actualizing their postsecondary futures.

In a new University of Delaware study, Roderick L. Carey – assistant professor in the College of Education and Human Development – examines those barriers and the ‘college-for-all’ school culture, and whether this strategy meets these students’ needs and future aspirations.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry talks with Carey this week about the study and his findings.

UD professor Roderick L. Carey talks about his study on postsecondary futures with Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry Listen • 14:11

Arts Playlist: Delaware Arts Alliance set to roll out its CREATE plan, bolstering creative growth and policy

The Delaware Arts Alliance is preparing to launch its ‘Creative Economy and Cultural Tourism Recovery and Growth Plan’ this summer.

The roll-out comes nearly a year after the plan was originally announced, with an eye toward bolstering the First State’s creative community and monetizing the arts’ impact on local economies.

For this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by Neil Kirschling – executive director of the Delaware Arts Alliance – to discuss the plan.

DAA's Neil Kirschling discusses the CREATE plan with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel Listen • 10:57

Enlighten Me: What is fast fashion and why is it getting worse?

Fast fashion has gone from beloved to belittled since its rise in popular culture over the past decade.

But as fast fashion continues to get faster, what does it mean for sustainability and the environment? Will consumers even be able to recognize an authentically-crafted garment anymore?

For this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down with Dana Thomas – writer and author of “Fashionopolis: The Price of Fast Fashion and the Future of Clothes” – to learn more about the worsening issue of fast fashion.