Enlighten Me: What is fast fashion and why is it getting worse?

By Kyle McKinnon
Published May 24, 2024 at 11:04 AM EDT
Trendy clothing from brands like H&M are produced with incredible speed, but they’re incredibly low quality.
Delaware Public Media
Fast fashion has gone from beloved to belittled since its rise in popular culture over the past decade.

But as fast fashion continues to get faster, what does it mean for sustainability and the environment? Will consumers even be able to recognize an authentically-crafted garment anymore?

For this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down with Dana Thomas – writer and author of “Fashionopolis: The Price of Fast Fashion and the Future of Clothes” – to learn more about the worsening issue of fast fashion.

Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
