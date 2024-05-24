© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
The Green

Delaware improving pay for teachers and school support staff, except IT professionals

By Sarah Petrowich
Published May 24, 2024 at 11:07 AM EDT
Students working on computers in Delaware, which doesn't provide funding for its IT specialists.
Delaware Public Media
Students working on computers in Delaware, which doesn't provide funding for its IT specialists.

If you talk about how to improve education in the First State, one topic you’ll surely hear about is better pay for teachers and other support staff working on the frontlines in schools.

Delaware is making strides in this area, most recently through the work of the Public Education Compensation Committee and the recommendations it delivered to Gov. John Carney and the General Assembly. However, as Carney and lawmakers move to enact those recommendations, one group may be left behind, at least for now: IT specialists.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Petrowich examines IT funding for First State schools and how it's being addressed.

Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Petrowich reports on IT funding for First State schools

The Green
Stay Connected
Sarah Petrowich
Before residing in Dover, Delaware, Sarah Petrowich moved around the country with her family, spending eight years in Fairbanks, Alaska, 10 years in Carbondale, Illinois and four years in Indianapolis, Indiana. She graduated from the University of Missouri in 2023 with a dual degree in Journalism and Political Science.
See stories by Sarah Petrowich