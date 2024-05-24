Delaware improving pay for teachers and school support staff, except IT professionals
If you talk about how to improve education in the First State, one topic you’ll surely hear about is better pay for teachers and other support staff working on the frontlines in schools.
Delaware is making strides in this area, most recently through the work of the Public Education Compensation Committee and the recommendations it delivered to Gov. John Carney and the General Assembly. However, as Carney and lawmakers move to enact those recommendations, one group may be left behind, at least for now: IT specialists.
This week, Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Petrowich examines IT funding for First State schools and how it's being addressed.
