Understanding the mental health challenges of aging and how Delaware is helping seniors
Delaware has one of the oldest populations in the country, with nearly a quarter of Delawareans now at least 65-years-old, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Although people are aware of the physical challenges of aging, what about our mental health?
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down this week with Geriatric Psychiatrist Dr. James Ellison – President of the Psychiatric Society of Delaware and consultant to Beebe Healthcare – to learn more about the unique mental health issues that older adults grapple with.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Geriatric Psychiatrist Dr. James Ellison about the mental health challenges seniors face