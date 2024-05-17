© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science, Health, Tech
The Green

Understanding the mental health challenges of aging and how Delaware is helping seniors

By Kyle McKinnon
Published May 17, 2024 at 9:22 AM EDT
The frequency of anxiety and depression in older Americans has continued to rise since the pandemic.
Stock Up
The frequency of anxiety and depression in older Americans has continued to rise since the pandemic.

Delaware has one of the oldest populations in the country, with nearly a quarter of Delawareans now at least 65-years-old, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Although people are aware of the physical challenges of aging, what about our mental health?

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down this week with Geriatric Psychiatrist Dr. James Ellison – President of the Psychiatric Society of Delaware and consultant to Beebe Healthcare – to learn more about the unique mental health issues that older adults grapple with.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Geriatric Psychiatrist Dr. James Ellison about the mental health challenges seniors face

The Green
Stay Connected
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon