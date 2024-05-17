© 2024 Delaware Public Media
History Matters: First State National Historical Park unveils its new Visitors Center

By Tom Byrne
Published May 17, 2024 at 9:20 AM EDT
The First State National Historical Park has officially opened its new Visitors Center.
The First State National Historical Park has officially opened its new Visitors Center.

The First State National Historical Park has an official Visitors Center.

Since its creation a decade ago, the Park has been without any kind of welcome center, which can help visitors orient themselves and provide a sense of place.

For this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne stopped by the visitors center inside Historic New Castle Sheriff's House and spoke with Park Superintendent Joshua Boles about the new center and ongoing development and interpretation of Delaware’s unique multi-site National Park.

Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne chats with Park Superintendent Joshua Boles about the First State National Historical Park's new Visitors Center
The First State National Historical Park's Visitors Center is inside Historic New Castle Sheriff's House.
The First State National Historical Park's Visitors Center is inside Historic New Castle Sheriff's House.
Tom Byrne / Delaware Public Media
The First State National Historical Park's newly opened Visitors Center.
The First State National Historical Park's newly opened Visitors Center.
Tom Byrne / Delaware Public Media
The First State National Historical Park's newly opened Visitors Center.
The First State National Historical Park's newly opened Visitors Center.
Tom Byrne / Delaware Public Media
The First State National Historical Park's newly opened Visitors Center.
The First State National Historical Park's newly opened Visitors Center.
Tom Byrne / Delaware Public Media
The First State National Historical Park's Superintendent Joshua Boles.
The First State National Historical Park's Superintendent Joshua Boles.
Tom Byrne / Delaware Public Media

Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
