The Green – May 10, 2024

How the Delaware Center for Horticulture helps returning workers get a fresh start with 'Branches to Chances'

If you’ve applied for a job lately, you may have been asked to check a box about whether you have a criminal record or a felony. For many, that’s not a problem, but for thousands of ex-felons in Delaware, it is.

To help with workforce reentry, the nonprofit Delaware Center for Horticulture’s ‘Branches to Chances’ program introduces the formerly incarcerated, homeless, or unemployed to horticulture while working towards job placement and building work-life skills.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined by Branches to Chances Coordinators Robert Harris and Bonnie Swan to learn more about the Center’s reentry program and this year’s graduation class.

Arts Playlist: Addressing the underrepresentation of people of color in art museums

People of color have historically been excluded from artistic spaces but it’s particularly glaring at mainstream art museums where diverse representation is still lacking.

For this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down with Elizabeth Humphrey – a Ph.D. candidate in Art History at the University of Delaware and creator of the traveling exhibit ‘There Is a Woman in Every Color’ – to talk about underrepresentation in art and how it's being addressed.

A More Just Delaware podcast: The CROWN Act and banning hair discrimination

This week, The Green brings you the latest episode of Delaware Humanities’ podcast A More Just Delaware. The podcast examines pivotal moments and legislation related to hate, prejudice, and the fight for equal rights in Delaware.

In this third episode, State Sen. Darius Brown discusses the genesis and current state of the ‘Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act,’ or the CROWN Act, passed and signed in Delaware in 2021 banning discrimination based on natural hairstyles.