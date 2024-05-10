How the Delaware Center for Horticulture helps returning workers get a fresh start with 'Branches to Chances'
If you’ve applied for a job lately, you may have been asked to check a box about whether you have a criminal record or a felony. For many, that’s not a problem, but for thousands of ex-felons in Delaware, it is.
To help with workforce reentry, the nonprofit Delaware Center for Horticulture’s ‘Branches to Chances’ program introduces the formerly incarcerated, homeless, or unemployed to horticulture while working towards job placement and building work-life skills.
This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined by Branches to Chances Coordinators Robert Harris and Bonnie Swan to learn more about the Center’s reentry program and this year’s graduation class.
Branches to Chances Coordinators Robert Harris and Bonnie Swan break down their reentry program with Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon