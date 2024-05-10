Arts Playlist: Addressing the underrepresentation of people of color in art museums
People of color have historically been excluded from artistic spaces but it’s particularly glaring at mainstream art museums where diverse representation is still lacking.
For this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down with Elizabeth Humphrey – a Ph.D. candidate in Art History at the University of Delaware and creator of the traveling exhibit ‘There Is a Woman in Every Color’ – to talk about underrepresentation in art and how it's being addressed.
