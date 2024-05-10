© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts
The Green

Arts Playlist: Addressing the underrepresentation of people of color in art museums

By Kyle McKinnon
Published May 10, 2024 at 7:28 AM EDT
'The Sunflower Quilting Bee at Arles' by Faith Ringgold is one of the pieces featured in the 'There Is a Woman in Every Color' exhibit.
Barbara Katus
/
Faith Ringgold
'The Sunflower Quilting Bee at Arles' by Faith Ringgold is one of the pieces featured in the 'There Is a Woman in Every Color' exhibit.

People of color have historically been excluded from artistic spaces but it’s particularly glaring at mainstream art museums where diverse representation is still lacking.

For this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down with Elizabeth Humphrey – a Ph.D. candidate in Art History at the University of Delaware and creator of the traveling exhibit ‘There Is a Woman in Every Color’ – to talk about underrepresentation in art and how it's being addressed.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with art historian Elizabeth Humphrey about underrepresentation in art

The Green
Stay Connected
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon