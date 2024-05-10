A More Just Delaware podcast: The CROWN Act and banning hair discrimination
This week, The Green brings you the latest episode of Delaware Humanities’ podcast A More Just Delaware. The podcast examines pivotal moments and legislation related to hate, prejudice, and the fight for equal rights in Delaware.
In this third episode, State Sen. Darius Brown discusses the genesis and current state of the ‘Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act,’ or the CROWN Act, passed and signed in Delaware in 2021 banning discrimination based on natural hairstyles.
