A More Just Delaware podcast: The CROWN Act and banning hair discrimination

By Tom Byrne
Published May 10, 2024 at 7:27 AM EDT
The third episode of A More Just Delaware features State Sen. Darius Brown.
This week, The Green brings you the latest episode of Delaware Humanities’ podcast A More Just Delaware. The podcast examines pivotal moments and legislation related to hate, prejudice, and the fight for equal rights in Delaware.

In this third episode, State Sen. Darius Brown discusses the genesis and current state of the ‘Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act,’ or the CROWN Act, passed and signed in Delaware in 2021 banning discrimination based on natural hairstyles.

State Sen. Darius Brown discusses the CROWN Act on the third episode of A More Just Delaware

Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
