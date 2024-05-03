The Green – May 3, 2024

2024 gubernatorial candidate Collin O'Mara discusses campaign, key issues

One of the key races in the 2024 Elections in Delaware is the race for Governor.

Incumbent Democrat John Carney is term-limited, leaving the office up for grabs. On the Democratic side, two-term New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer was the first to jump into the race in June, followed by Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long in September, and then National Wildlife Federation CEO and former DNREC Secretary Collin O'Mara in March.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne sat down with O’Mara to discuss his decision to run and some key issues in the race.

Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne talks with Collin O'Mara about his campaign for governor Listen • 29:42

How Veolia Water in Wilmington is working to remove PFAS from drinking water

The Environmental Protection Agency recently updated its maximum PFAS contaminant levels, meaning water utilities must upgrade their efforts to filter out the so-called ‘forever chemicals.’

Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki recently visited Veolia Water in Wilmington to learn more about its ongoing construction of filters that remove PFAS from drinking water.

Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki reports on Veolia Water's work to remove PFAS from drinking water Listen • 5:56

A safe haven using art to address mental health and addiction is leaving Wilmington

The Creative Vision Factory has used art to help those facing mental health issues and addiction for over a decade, but its time in Wilmington is nearing an end.

Contributor Larry Nagengast examines the circumstances prompting the Creative Vision Factory’s departure in the first story from a series produced by the Delaware Journalism Collaborative.