2024 gubernatorial candidate Collin O'Mara discusses campaign, key issues
One of the key races in the 2024 Elections in Delaware is the race for Governor.
Incumbent Democrat John Carney is term-limited, leaving the office up for grabs. On the Democratic side, two-term New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer was the first to jump into the race in June, followed by Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long in September, and then National Wildlife Federation CEO and former DNREC Secretary Collin O'Mara in March.
This week, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne sat down with O’Mara to discuss his decision to run and some key issues in the race.
