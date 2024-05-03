© 2024 Delaware Public Media
2024 gubernatorial candidate Collin O'Mara discusses campaign, key issues

By Tom Byrne
Published May 3, 2024 at 9:09 AM EDT
(left to right) Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews 2024 gubernatorial candidate Collin O'Mara.
Delaware Public Media
/
Kyle McKinnon
One of the key races in the 2024 Elections in Delaware is the race for Governor.

Incumbent Democrat John Carney is term-limited, leaving the office up for grabs. On the Democratic side, two-term New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer was the first to jump into the race in June, followed by Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long in September, and then National Wildlife Federation CEO and former DNREC Secretary Collin O'Mara in March.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne sat down with O’Mara to discuss his decision to run and some key issues in the race.

Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne talks with Collin O'Mara about his campaign for governor

The Green
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
