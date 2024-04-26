© 2024 Delaware Public Media
A field guide to birdwatching in Delaware

By Kyle McKinnon
Published April 26, 2024 at 8:22 AM EDT
Birdwatching is one of America's favorite pastimes and Delaware's one of the best areas of the country to do it.
Birding is more than just looking to the sky or watching birds at a backyard feeder. The popular American pastime emphasizes conservation of wetlands and wildlife areas that attract and shelter birds.

In the First State, known as one of the best places in the country to birdwatch, the Delaware Ornithological Society holds its annual Bird-A-Thon fundraiser from May 4-12 to support habitat preservation and conservation.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down with the Delaware Ornithological Society President Michael Moore to discuss this year’s Bird-A-Thon event and birding in Delaware.

For more information on the 'Delaware Bird-A-Thon' fundraiser from May 4-12, visit the Delaware Ornithological Society's site.

Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
