A field guide to birdwatching in Delaware
Birding is more than just looking to the sky or watching birds at a backyard feeder. The popular American pastime emphasizes conservation of wetlands and wildlife areas that attract and shelter birds.
In the First State, known as one of the best places in the country to birdwatch, the Delaware Ornithological Society holds its annual Bird-A-Thon fundraiser from May 4-12 to support habitat preservation and conservation.
This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down with the Delaware Ornithological Society President Michael Moore to discuss this year’s Bird-A-Thon event and birding in Delaware.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon discusses First State birdwatching with the Delaware Ornithological Society President Michael Moore
For more information on the 'Delaware Bird-A-Thon' fundraiser from May 4-12, visit the Delaware Ornithological Society's site.