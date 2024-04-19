© 2024 Delaware Public Media
UD physical therapy professor creating smart baby monitor to spot developmental delays earlier

By Joe Irizarry,
Kyle McKinnon
Published April 19, 2024 at 8:52 AM EDT
University of Delaware
University of Delaware physical therapy professor Michele Lobo and doctoral student Bashayer Alharbi play with a baby to test their smart baby monitor.

Early intervention for developmental delays like Autism can make a huge difference in health outcomes later in life.

But it’s difficult to diagnose those delays early during crucial child development years. Michele Lobo, a University of Delaware associate professor and pediatric physical therapist, is working to change that by creating a new smart baby monitor that helps spot delays earlier in childhood.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry talks with Lobo this week about the monitor and the importance of detecting developmental delays early.

UD physical therapy professor Michele Lobo breaks down her lab's smart baby monitor with Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry

The Green
