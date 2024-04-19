The Green – April 19, 2024

Hydrogen hub partisans weigh pros and cons of MACH2 and other projects

Last fall, the Biden Administration announced substantial federal grants to create a series of “hydrogen hubs.”

One hub funded is the Mid-Atlantic Clean Hydrogen Hub, or MACH2. It’s receiving up to $750 million to bring together governments and business interests in Delaware, Southeast Pennsylvania, and South Jersey to create a hub with the promise of creating jobs while combating climate change.

The U.S. Department of Energy and MACH2 officials are currently holding listening sessions to discuss plans for this hub and get public feedback. And contributor Jon Hurdle reports on the arguments for and against MACH2 heard in these sessions.

Why more students are taking a gap year before college

While many high school graduates spend time this summer preparing to go college, others take a so-called ‘gap year’ with plans for some sort of sabbatical.

Postponing the start of college for a year is becoming more common in the U.S. According to a survey from the nonprofit College Savings Foundation, more than 22% of students now consider gap time before post-secondary education.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down with First State native Belin Tate, a freshman at Middlebury College in Vermont who recently took gap time, and President of the Gap Year Association Rae Nelson to discuss gap years.

UD physical therapy professor creating smart baby monitor to spot developmental delays earlier

Early intervention for developmental delays like Autism can make a huge difference in health outcomes later in life.

But it’s difficult to diagnose those delays early during crucial child development years. Michele Lobo, a University of Delaware associate professor and pediatric physical therapist, is working to change that by creating a new smart baby monitor that helps spot delays earlier in childhood.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry talks with Lobo this week about the monitor and the importance of detecting developmental delays early.

History Matters: Exploring the ‘Landscapes of the Delaware Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway’

A photographic exhibition focused on the Harriet Tubman Byway is now on display at Old Town Hall in Wilmington.

The exhibit “Landscapes of the Delaware Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway” showcases the work of award-winning Delaware-based photographer Lynn Dilliplane and is on view until the end of this month.

In this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon visited Old Town Hall and met up with Dilliplane, Wilmington’s Historic Preservation Planner Debra Martin, and the Delaware Historical Society’s Chief Curator Leigh Rifenburg to learn more about the exhibit and the Harriet Tubman Byway.