The Green – April 12, 2024

Shifting retail landscape brings changes to Dover Mall

Shopping malls across the country are remaking themselves as the retail landscape that once led to their growth and popularity continues to shift in ways that leave many of them struggling now.

The latest mall to see some major changes is the Dover Mall. Like Concord Mall in North Wilmington, the Dover Mall is trying to find ways to reclaim foot traffic.

This week, contributor Eileen Dallabrida reports on the Dover Mall and how it's making a comeback.

Contributor Eileen Dallabrida reports on major changes to the Dover Mall Listen • 12:27

Arts Playlist: Broadway musical ‘Little Women’ coming to Wilmington's Playhouse on Rodney Square

In 1868, Louisa May Alcott published ‘Little Women,’ a story of four sisters in Massachusetts, growing up, falling in love, and coming into their own.

The story has seen dozens of adaptations and this May you’ll have a chance to see it come alive on stage with ‘Little Women – The Musical’ at The Playhouse on Rodney Square in Wilmington.

For this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel sits down with cast members Camryn Hamm, Noa Harris, and conductor Thomas Fosnocht to learn more about their roles and the ‘Little Women’ tour.

Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel talks with cast members Camryn Hamm, Noa Harris, and conductor Thomas Fosnocht about 'Little Women' Listen • 10:26

A More Just Delaware podcast: Brown v. Board of Education and equity in the classroom

This week, The Green brings you the latest episode of Delaware Humanities’ podcast A More Just Delaware. The podcast examines pivotal moments and legislation related to hate, prejudice, and the fight for equal rights in Delaware.

In this second episode, historian, writer, and Black history educator Kathy Trusty examines the landmark Brown v. Board of Education U.S. Supreme Court decision, its connections to Delaware, and how using the courts to advance the cause of delivering equity in education continues.