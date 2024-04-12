© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Arts
The Green

Arts Playlist: Broadway musical ‘Little Women’ coming to Wilmington's Playhouse on Rodney Square

By Karl Lengel,
Kyle McKinnon
Published April 12, 2024 at 9:16 AM EDT
Josh Murphy
/
Chosen Creations
The ‘Little Women’ musical arrives at The Playhouse on Rodney Square in Wilmington this May, featuring Noa Harris and Camryn Hamm (far left).

In 1868, Louisa May Alcott published ‘Little Women,’ a story of four sisters in Massachusetts, growing up, falling in love, and coming into their own.

The story has seen dozens of adaptations and this May you’ll have a chance to see it come alive on stage with ‘Little Women – The Musical’ at The Playhouse on Rodney Square in Wilmington.

For this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel sits down with cast members Camryn Hamm, Noa Harris, and conductor Thomas Fosnocht to learn more about their roles and the ‘Little Women’ tour.

Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel talks with cast members Camryn Hamm, Noa Harris, and conductor Thomas Fosnocht about 'Little Women'

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Green
Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has worked in the lively arts as an actor, announcer, manager, director, administrator and teacher. In broadcast, he has accumulated three decades of on-air experience, most recently in New Orleans as WWNO’s anchor for NPR’s “All Things Considered” and a host for the broadcast/podcast “Louisiana Considered”.
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
