Arts Playlist: Broadway musical ‘Little Women’ coming to Wilmington's Playhouse on Rodney Square
In 1868, Louisa May Alcott published ‘Little Women,’ a story of four sisters in Massachusetts, growing up, falling in love, and coming into their own.
The story has seen dozens of adaptations and this May you’ll have a chance to see it come alive on stage with ‘Little Women – The Musical’ at The Playhouse on Rodney Square in Wilmington.
For this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel sits down with cast members Camryn Hamm, Noa Harris, and conductor Thomas Fosnocht to learn more about their roles and the ‘Little Women’ tour.
