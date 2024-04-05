History Matters: How Robert Kirkwood and Peter Jaquett became ‘Delaware Patriot Heroes’
Robert Kirkwood and Peter Jaquett were more than just contemporaries serving in the Delaware Continental Regiment during the American Revolution, they were close ‘battle buddies’ who fought alongside each other for nearly eight years.
To document their time together on and off the battlefield, Delaware Air National Guard and U.S. Air Force veteran Brigadier General Kennard Wiggins Jr. wrote “Delaware Patriot Heroes.”
In this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down with Brigadier General ‘Ken’ Wiggins for a closer look at the intertwined lives of Kirkwood and Jaquett.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Brig. Gen. ‘Ken’ Wiggins about “Delaware Patriot Heroes"