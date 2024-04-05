© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Arts Playlist: ‘There Is a Woman in Every Color’ at the Delaware Art Museum

By Karl Lengel,
Kyle McKinnon
Published April 5, 2024 at 7:12 AM EDT
'There is a Woman in Every Color' by Elizabeth Catlett, 1975, featured in a new exhibit at the Delaware Art Museum.
'There is a Woman in Every Color' by Elizabeth Catlett, 1975, featured in a new exhibit at the Delaware Art Museum.

Artistic spaces have historically excluded people of color; such artists have always existed, but the art world hasn’t always acknowledged them.

That’s been particularly apparent for Black women and to showcase their presence in American art over the past two centuries, the exhibit "There Is a Woman in Every Color: Black Women in Art" is now open at the Delaware Art Museum.

For this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by the Delaware Art Museum’s Curator of American Art Heather Campbell Coyle to discuss the exhibit and representation in art.

Curator Heather Campbell Coyle previews ‘There Is a Woman in Every Color’ with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel

Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has worked in the lively arts as an actor, announcer, manager, director, administrator and teacher. In broadcast, he has accumulated three decades of on-air experience, most recently in New Orleans as WWNO’s anchor for NPR’s “All Things Considered” and a host for the broadcast/podcast “Louisiana Considered”.
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
