Arts Playlist: ‘There Is a Woman in Every Color’ at the Delaware Art Museum
Artistic spaces have historically excluded people of color; such artists have always existed, but the art world hasn’t always acknowledged them.
That’s been particularly apparent for Black women and to showcase their presence in American art over the past two centuries, the exhibit "There Is a Woman in Every Color: Black Women in Art" is now open at the Delaware Art Museum.
For this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by the Delaware Art Museum’s Curator of American Art Heather Campbell Coyle to discuss the exhibit and representation in art.
Curator Heather Campbell Coyle previews ‘There Is a Woman in Every Color’ with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel
