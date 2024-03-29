Arts Playlist: ‘Horses & Other Creatures’ with Delaware native Rebecca Raubacher

Delaware artist Rebecca Raubacher discusses her work and new exhibit with Delaware Public Media's Karl Lengel Listen • 8:45

The Biggs Museum of American Art's new exhibition "Rebecca Raubacher: Horses & Other Creatures" features creatures in motion, including larger-than-life horses. The exhibit also showcases her visual take on some Greek mythology.

It’s Raubacher’s second show at the Biggs. Her works span a 40-year career that she says was inspired by a chance visit with her sister to a stable when she was not even four-years-old.

"I fell in love with the ponies and the horses and the aroma of the farm. I loved walking into the barn, smelling the hay, hearing the straw getting pushed around in stalls, the soft knicker, everything. The entire experience just hooked me immediately.”

Raubacher says she returned home and asked for a pencil and paper so that she could record the vivid experience.

She says she captures visions and ideas that may simmer for years before completion.

"A good example of that is the ‘Two Bay and a Grey with Black Forms’, the 13 ½ foot painting that’s in the show. That, I think I started in 1991 and just finished it before the show. I had pulled it out several times and said ‘No, that needs to go back, I haven’t discovered what I have to do yet.”

"Rebecca Raubacher: Horses & Other Creatures" runs through July 7 at the Biggs Museum of American Art in Dover.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.