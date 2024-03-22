How the USDA’s updated plant hardiness zone map affects gardening in Delaware
If you’re planning a garden this year, it’s important to note that for the first time since 2012, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has updated its plant hardiness zone map.
The map helps gardeners know what to plant and where to garden. This new version reflects rising temperature trends, with Delaware largely in a new zone with warmer temperatures.
Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry sits down this week with Olivia DiFilippo – Horticulture Manager at the Delaware Center for Horticulture – to learn more about how the updated plant hardiness zone map can guide gardening plans in the First State.
Horticulture Manager Olivia DiFilippo discusses how the plant hardiness zone maps affect gardening with Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry