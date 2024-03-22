© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Science, Health, Tech
The Green

How the USDA’s updated plant hardiness zone map affects gardening in Delaware

By Joe Irizarry,
Kyle McKinnon
Published March 22, 2024 at 9:55 AM EDT
Flowers are starting to sprout up in Delaware as the spring season brings warmer temperatures and more sunlight.

If you’re planning a garden this year, it’s important to note that for the first time since 2012, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has updated its plant hardiness zone map.

The map helps gardeners know what to plant and where to garden. This new version reflects rising temperature trends, with Delaware largely in a new zone with warmer temperatures.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry sits down this week with Olivia DiFilippo – Horticulture Manager at the Delaware Center for Horticulture – to learn more about how the updated plant hardiness zone map can guide gardening plans in the First State.

Horticulture Manager Olivia DiFilippo discusses how the plant hardiness zone maps affect gardening with Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry

The Green
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
