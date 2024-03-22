© 2024 Delaware Public Media
The Green

Enlighten Me: What's driving the rising popularity of non-alcoholic drinks?

By Kyle McKinnon
Published March 22, 2024 at 9:53 AM EDT
Founded by a longtime brewer, Athletic Brewing Co. is the top-selling non-alcoholic beer.
Kyle McKinnon
/
Delaware Public Media
St. Patrick’s Day was last weekend and if you went out to celebrate, you may have noticed more non-alcoholic drink options on the menu.

That’s not a coincidence, it’s a growing movement, as more people are cutting back on their alcohol consumption in favor of a zero-proof lifestyle.

In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined by spirits and hospitality writer Elva Ramirez – author of "Zero Proof: 90 Non-Alcoholic Recipes for Mindful Drinking” – for more on the growth of non-alcoholic drinks.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon explores the growth of NA drinks with writer Elva Ramirez

Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
