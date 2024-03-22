© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Arts
The Green

Arts Playlist: “Jamie Wyeth: Unsettled” at the Brandywine Conservancy and Museum of Art

By Quinn Kirkpatrick,
Kyle McKinnon
Published March 22, 2024 at 9:54 AM EDT
Quinn Kirkpatrick
/
Delaware Public Media
Jamie Wyeth during the Brandywine's preview tour of “Jamie Wyeth: Unsettled."

After five years of planning, the “Jamie Wyeth: Unsettled” exhibit makes its debut at the Brandywine Conservancy and Museum of Art.

‘Unsettled’ showcases more than 50 fascinating and somewhat disconcerting paintings from throughout Jamie Wyeth’s career.

For this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick and Kyle McKinnon visited the Brandywine for the preview tour of “Jamie Wyeth: Unsettled,” with Wyeth and Brandywine senior curator Amanda Burdan.

Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick and Kyle McKinnon cover the Brandywine's preview tour of “Jamie Wyeth: Unsettled"

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

Quinn Kirkpatrick
Quinn Kirkpatrick was born and raised in Wilmington, Delaware, and graduated from the University of Delaware. She joined Delaware Public Media in June 2021.
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
