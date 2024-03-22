Arts Playlist: “Jamie Wyeth: Unsettled” at the Brandywine Conservancy and Museum of Art
After five years of planning, the “Jamie Wyeth: Unsettled” exhibit makes its debut at the Brandywine Conservancy and Museum of Art.
‘Unsettled’ showcases more than 50 fascinating and somewhat disconcerting paintings from throughout Jamie Wyeth’s career.
For this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick and Kyle McKinnon visited the Brandywine for the preview tour of “Jamie Wyeth: Unsettled,” with Wyeth and Brandywine senior curator Amanda Burdan.
Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick and Kyle McKinnon cover the Brandywine's preview tour of “Jamie Wyeth: Unsettled"
Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.